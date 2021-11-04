TILTON — James David Szepanski of Tilton went to Jesus October 30, 2021, after battling cancer. His Mom Gerry, brother Michael and dog Scooter were by his side.
Jim is survived by his brother William Jr.; brother Joseph and wife Chari and their three daughters, Tabatha, Sabrina and Leeza; brother Michael and partner Sarah and her daughter Ashley; the mother of his children, Debbie; his son Jesse, daughter Nicole and son Kyle; two grandchildren, D.W. and Baelynn; step-niece Nikki; great-grandnieces Winter and Willow, who kept him laughing and happy through this past year.
Jim so enjoyed fishing. He spent his spare time with friends Bud and Carol. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.