FLORENCE, Kentucky — James D. Maxfield, 67, of Florence, Kentucky, a Nashua native and longtime New Hampshire resident, passed peacefully to our Lord on Monday, July 24, in the comfort and presence of his family, at the Jack Byrne Center of Dartmouth Hitchcock in Lebanon, after a period of declining health.
Born in Nashua on Aug. 15, 1955, he was a son of the late Earl F. and Phyllis (Cobb) Maxfield. Jim was educated in local schools and was a graduate of Nashua High School. He began his career working with his father at Maxfield Press until the business closed in 1987. Jim continued working for Goulet Printing in Nashua and Sant Bani Press in Tilton. In 1989, Jim and his wife Sharon relocated to Northfield and together they founded Maxfield Electronics, a repair business, in 1991. After closing the business in 2001, Jim took to the road as an OTR truck driver to explore the country, which was a lifelong dream. He and Sharon settled down in Florence, in 2012. In his leisure time, Jim enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, model trains and working on electronics.
Members of his family include his wife of 46 years, Sharon L. (Avard) Maxfield, whom he married on June 10, 1977; his three children, Benjamin Maxfield of Cincinnati, Ohio, KellyBeth Leonard of Warner, and Matthew Maxfield of Los Angeles, California; and their families, which include 10 grandchildren; three brothers and their families, William and Martha Maxfield of Louisa, Virginia, Thomas and Eva Maxfield of Belmont, and E. Richard Young of Nashua; two sisters, Ruth Butler of Nashua and Cheryl and Forrest Powers of Danbury; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Jim was also predeceased by a brother, Arthur Maxfield, and two sisters, Donna Richard and Barbara Johannessen.
Family and friends are invited to the Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., Nashua, on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care.
