FLORENCE, Kentucky — James D. Maxfield, 67, of Florence, Kentucky, a Nashua native and longtime New Hampshire resident, passed peacefully to our Lord on Monday, July 24, in the comfort and presence of his family, at the Jack Byrne Center of Dartmouth Hitchcock in Lebanon, after a period of declining health.

Born in Nashua on Aug. 15, 1955, he was a son of the late Earl F. and Phyllis (Cobb) Maxfield. Jim was educated in local schools and was a graduate of Nashua High School. He began his career working with his father at Maxfield Press until the business closed in 1987. Jim continued working for Goulet Printing in Nashua and Sant Bani Press in Tilton. In 1989, Jim and his wife Sharon relocated to Northfield and together they founded Maxfield Electronics, a repair business, in 1991. After closing the business in 2001, Jim took to the road as an OTR truck driver to explore the country, which was a lifelong dream. He and Sharon settled down in Florence, in 2012. In his leisure time, Jim enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, model trains and working on electronics.

