BELMONT — James Christopher Angelo, 79, of Joy Avenue, died on Dec. 10, 2019, at the Laconia Center, Laconia.
James was born on Oct. 30, 1940, in Medford, Massachusetts, son of the late Christopher and Rowena (Getchall) Angelo.
James proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, volunteered for the Veterans Affairs, Helping Hands for Friends, and numerous hospitals, and was a member of the American Legion.
James enjoyed Marines memorabilia, Marine marching band music, computers, coffee, his cat, Pita, and he was a huge fan of New England sports teams.
James would talk with everyone he met and was known for telling jokes.
James is survived by his wife, Bertha (DeWolfe) Angelo; two sons, James C. Angelo Jr. and Scott W. Angelo; two daughters, Kim R. Hodges and Christina Masci; four grandchildren, Jaime Parlee, Justin Angelo, Heather Hodges, and Jessica Angelo; a brother, John Angelo; and five great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., at the St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont.
There will be a private family burial with full military honors at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in James’ name be made to the N.H. Veterans’ Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
