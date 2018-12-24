CHENOA, Ill. — James Edward Boehle, 85, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Normal.
Jim was born on Aug. 7, 1933 in Patterson Township, the son of the late Norbert and Antoinette (Hessling) Boehle.
He graduated from Sparland and Henry High School in Henry in 1950.
Jim enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as an aircraft mechanic in Korea.
Following his military service, he attended Bradley University in Peoria. He earned his private pilot’s license in 1959 and enjoyed years of adventures in the sky.
James answered a call to serve in the papal missions in Latin America, serving in Columbia and Guatemala managing farms and building roads. Jim met Carole Brisse during his work there. Jim and Carole were married in New Hampshire in 1965 and returned to Latin America for additional mission service.
They settled in New Hampshire in 1966 where Jim was a foreman at the Laconia Malleable Iron Foundry and the New Hampshire Ball Bearing Company for 10 years. Following this, Jim started his own landscaping and home repair business retiring in 1995.
Jim and Carole settled in Illinois in 2004. He used his passion for gardening to start a community garden for the Holy Trinity food bank in Bloomington. Jim also enjoyed wine making and loved sharing the fruits of his labor with friends, family, neighbors, doctors and pastors.
Jim is survived by three children, Peter (Kathy) Boehle of Lexington, Katherine (Paul) Bihn of Normal, and Karl (Amy) Boehle of Parker, Colorado; three brothers Gene (Doris) Boehle of Galva, Paul Boehle of Colona, and Larry (Carolyn) Boehle of Anchorage, Alaska; and one sister, Marie (Greg) Seppelt Peoria; and six grandchildren, John Boehle, Jacob Boehle, Ethan Boehle, Mallory Boehle, Makayla Bihn and Teresa Bihn.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Carole Brisse Boehle.
If you wish to make a financial gift in Jim’s name, a contribution can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 West Owsley St., Chenoa.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, at the Beck Memorial Home, 209 East Grove St., Bloomington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, at St. Josephs Church, 225 West Owsley St., Chenoa. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Burial will take place following the reception at the family lot at Chillicothe City Cemetery, Chillicothe.
A memorial Mass for James “Jim” Boehle will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia, New Hampshire. A reception will follow at Hector’s Restaurant.
Beck Memorial Home, 209 East Grove St., Bloomington, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to http://www.beckmemorial.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
