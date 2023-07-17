James A. Torres, 89

TILTON — James Anthony Torres, lovingly known as "Jim," passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, at the age of 89, at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.
Jim was born on Aug. 31, 1933, in Marlborough, Massachusetts, to his late parents, Anthony and Helen (Cazaropoulus) Torres.
Growing up with his two sisters, Jim spent his early years helping on the family farm, which kept them busy and, as he humorously admitted, "mostly" out of trouble. After completing his high school education, Jim pursued his passion for football while attending Bowling Green State University.
In February of 1953, Jim began service to his country in the U.S. Navy, serving as an aerographer's mate aboard the USS Salisbury Sound during the Korean War. His fascination with weather and the stars as a young boy made this role a perfect fit for him. Jim's dedication and service earned him three medals: the National Defense Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in January of 1957, Jim obtained a business degree from Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts. He embarked on a successful career, starting at Lincoln's Department Store in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, where fate intervened and he met the love of his life, VitaMarie. They shared 55 wonderful years together. Jim then joined Allied Corporation as their department store buyer, where he handled purchasing for well-known chains such as Read’s, Jordan Marsh and Macy's.
In April 1973, Jim and Vita welcomed their daughter Sarah into their lives while residing in Connecticut. Sarah married Kristian Svindland, and they have a teenage son named Asher. With the arrival of Asher, Jim and Vita relocated to Gilford, to be closer to their beloved grandson.
Jim treasured the memories of watching his daughter and grandson grow up, as well as his personal pursuits. He found joy in playing semi-pro football, tennis, skiing, oil painting and sailing on Long Island Sound.
Jim also had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, completing crossword puzzles and listening to his extensive collection of vinyl records. He loved to sing and dance, and was often heard whistling or carrying a tune. He also possessed a deep love for animals and had a soft spot for his grand-dog, Porkchop, a Sato rescue pup from Vieques, Puerto Rico. Over the years, he rescued several dogs and cats, making a positive impact on their lives.
Jim was predeceased by his wife, VitaMarie (Trodello) Torres, who undoubtedly greeted him with open arms and a martini in hand. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Torres Svindland, son-in-law, Kristian Svindland; and grandson, Asher Svindland. He is also survived by sisters, Olga Torres of Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Bessie Boisvert of San Jose, California, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff at the New Hampshire Veteran’s Home, who provided exceptional care for Jim, or as they affectionately called him, Jimmy, during his battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at a later date at the Old Main Street Cemetery in New London, where Jim will find his final resting place with Vita.
In honor of his memory, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Vieques Humane Society and Animal Rescue, in loving memory of James Torres. Contributions can be made online at viequeshumanesociety.org/donate, or checks may be made payable to Vieques Humane Society, P.O. Box 1399, Vieques, PR 00765.
Jim's life was one filled with love, laughter and dedication to his family, friends and country. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his soul find eternal peace.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
