James A. Patten, 61

LACONIA — James Allen Patten, 61, of Merrimac Street, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
James was born on February 26, 1960 in Laconia, the son of Walter Patten and Marion (Maxfield) Denis.
He enjoyed many things in life, including going fishing, the Kansas City Chiefs football team, Bruins hockey team, and WWE, his two favorite wrestlers being Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns.
James is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda (Ventress) Patten; his son, James Patten II; his daughters, Regan Patten, Kendra Mcgray, and Alissa Patten and her partner Jacob Bolduc; his stepchildren, Jonita Pugh, Jesse Metzger, and Joshua Ward; his brother, Michael Patten Sr.; his sister, Kathy Zajchowski and her husband Tom; nine grandchildren, Aaron, Jeremiah, Shelby, Evan, Jacob, Logan, Nathan, Jayden, and Dominic; nine great-grandchildren; his niece Amy Sok; and his nephews, Stephen Zajchowski, Andrew Zajchowski, John Patten, and Michael Patten Jr. In addition to his parents, James is predeceased by his stepdaughter, Alicia Turner; and his stepson, Gary Fields.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.