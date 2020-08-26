PLYMOUTH — Jade Ashley Miller, 33, died suddenly on August 22, 2020 in Manchester, NH. Born in Dallas, Texas, on September 30, 1986, she was the daughter of Jamie and Rebecca (Fuller) Miller.
Jade attended Plymouth Elementary, Sam Houston High School and was a graduate of Plymouth Regional High School. Jade enjoyed working at the Flying Monkey, where she performed numerous tasks. She also was employed as a waitress and hostess, at George’s Seafood and at the Franconia Inn. In addition, she tried her hand as a carpenters’ helper, learning to lay bricks and paint homes. In addition, she had a green thumb, enjoying plants and gardening. She loved God, children, and animals, especially her two cats Niko and Starlet. She enjoyed crafts such as embroidery and sewing. Everyone looked forward to her homemade chocolates at Christmas time. Jade was a member of St Marks Episcopal Church of Ashland.
Jade was predeceased by her aunt, Kim Fuller of Plymouth and her maternal grandfather, Chet Fuller of Arlington, TX. She is survived by her parents, Becky Labbe of Plymouth and Jamie Miller of Ft Worth, TX; her siblings, Joshua Miller, Megan Miller and Conner Miller of TX; Her grandparents, Eleanor and Freeman Plummer of Plymouth and Jay and Sheila Miller of St Johnsbury, VT; her uncles, Shawn Miller of Minnesota and Skip Miller of Littleton, NH; her aunts, Ginger Goings of VT, Lisa Miller and Barbara Simmons of TX.
SERVICES: Graveside Services will be held at Riverside Cemetery Fair Grounds Road in Plymouth on Monday August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. Dupuis funeral Home in Ashland is handling arrangements. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH. 03246.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.