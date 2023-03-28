Jacques P. Watson, 53

Jacques P. Watson, 53

TILTON — Jacques P. Watson, 53, a lifetime resident of the Tilton area, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 25. Jacques was born in Concord on March 2, 1970, son of Robert and Diane (Ham) Watson.

He had previously been employed as a griller at the McDonalds in Tilton and later worked as a mechanic. Most recently he was the home husband to his wife, children and grandchildren.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.