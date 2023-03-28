TILTON — Jacques P. Watson, 53, a lifetime resident of the Tilton area, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 25. Jacques was born in Concord on March 2, 1970, son of Robert and Diane (Ham) Watson.
He had previously been employed as a griller at the McDonalds in Tilton and later worked as a mechanic. Most recently he was the home husband to his wife, children and grandchildren.
Jacques loved to be outside and enjoyed everything there was to do, whether it was fishing, camping or playing soccer with his grandchildren. He and his wife enjoyed finishing furniture together and were both members of the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department. Everyone that knew Jacques will remember him for his listening skills and the fact that he was an overall “good guy.”
He was predeceased by his stepson, Nicholas Charles who died in 2002. His family includes his wife of 28 years, Kimberly (Archambeault) Watson of Tilton; his daughter, Rebecca Charles of Tilton; his stepdaughter, Trisha Charles of Northfield; and his five grandchildren, including Nicholas and Dustin of Tilton. He is also survived by his parents, Robert and Diane Watson of Tilton and his fur baby, Levi.
According to Jacques wishes there will not be any calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m., at the Hope Community Chapel, 108 Hill Road, Franklin.
To remember Jacques in a special way, consider making a memorial donation in his memory to the Granite VNA and Hospice, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
The Smart Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
