GILMANTON — Jackson Cooper (Coop) Brulotte, 19, a lifelong resident of Gilmanton, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21, 2020.
Jack was born in Manchester on Aug. 12, 2000. Jack was a graduate of Gilford High School, Class of 2018.
Jack’s passions were making music, lacrosse, snowboarding, and hanging with his dudes and his best friend and brother Dru. He was a kind, fun-loving “skuncle” to all of his nieces and nephews. Family always came first to Jack. His smile lit up the room and his sense of humor was infectious. Everyone who met Jack loved him. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the entire Gilmanton community.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Gilmanton Youth Organization at PO Box 234, Gilmanton NH, 03237.
There will be a celebration of life this spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
