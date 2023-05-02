Jacklyne J. Howes, 85

MEREDITH — Jacklyne J. Howes, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on April 30, with her beloved husband, William Howes Sr., of 68 years, by her side.

Born on Sept. 13, 1937, in Wolfboro, Jackie was the daughter of the late Richard and Lelia Corson of Plymouth. She enjoyed a wonderful relationship with her surviving sister, June Bavis. She was the proud mother of her surviving three sons and their spouses, William Jr. and Donna, Michael and Martha, Dan and Karen and pre-deceased, daughter and son, Suzanne and John. She had six grandchildren which she cherished, William III, Danielle, Audra, Mike, Marc and Candace; and was blessed with several great-grandchildren.

