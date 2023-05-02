MEREDITH — Jacklyne J. Howes, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on April 30, with her beloved husband, William Howes Sr., of 68 years, by her side.
Born on Sept. 13, 1937, in Wolfboro, Jackie was the daughter of the late Richard and Lelia Corson of Plymouth. She enjoyed a wonderful relationship with her surviving sister, June Bavis. She was the proud mother of her surviving three sons and their spouses, William Jr. and Donna, Michael and Martha, Dan and Karen and pre-deceased, daughter and son, Suzanne and John. She had six grandchildren which she cherished, William III, Danielle, Audra, Mike, Marc and Candace; and was blessed with several great-grandchildren.
Jackie attended Plymouth High School as part of the Class of 1957. She was honored as the Winter Carnival Queen in Plymouth in 1954. She earned a diploma from Lowell Academy of Hairdressing for hairdressing and cosmetology in 1977. She took several courses in cake decorating for weddings and ceramic pieces for family members. She was gifted in various crafts including knitting, needlepoint and crocheting.
She worked as a loving and nurturing childcare provider for the Home of Little Wonderers in Boston, Massachusetts, for several years. As her three sons were growing up, she enjoyed her role as a Cub Scout den mother. She was a member of the Evangelical Congregational Church in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts. She also worked in the Tyngsboro School System.
To know Jackie is to remember her lifelong devotion to helping all those in her life. While we all mourn her passing and hurt with each moment of her absence, we will forever feel surrounded by her love.
A graveside service will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Christopher Drew will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Howes family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.