Jack Weeks

Jack Weeks

GROTON — "Buckshot" Jack Weeks, 82, passed away suddenly on Aug. 12 at his home in Groton.

Buck was born April 15, 1941 in Laconia. The son of the late Hayden S. Weeks and Christine B. Sheldon Weeks of Meredith Neck Road. Buck went to Inter-Lakes High School. Buck served in the U.S. Army in the Korean war. He worked at Rochester Shoe Tree in Ashland and Plymouth for over 20 years. He worked on the railroad in Virginia near Loretta Lynn's homestead. He worked at Bike Security Racks for 15 years, where he was in a video for the company on YouTube.

