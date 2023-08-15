GROTON — "Buckshot" Jack Weeks, 82, passed away suddenly on Aug. 12 at his home in Groton.
Buck was born April 15, 1941 in Laconia. The son of the late Hayden S. Weeks and Christine B. Sheldon Weeks of Meredith Neck Road. Buck went to Inter-Lakes High School. Buck served in the U.S. Army in the Korean war. He worked at Rochester Shoe Tree in Ashland and Plymouth for over 20 years. He worked on the railroad in Virginia near Loretta Lynn's homestead. He worked at Bike Security Racks for 15 years, where he was in a video for the company on YouTube.
He was an outdoors man who loved to hunt, fish, four wheeling, snowmobile and build furniture. He had a love for country music, playing his banjo and yodeling. Enjoyed sitting in the backyard having a moonshine with the neighbor, watching the birds. In his younger years he liked to go on family vacations with his wife and daughter to Pittsburgh and Maine.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Christina Weeks and daughter, Amy Sue Weeks of Groton; father and mother-in-law, James and Susan Clogston of Florida; brother-in-law and sister-in-laws, James Leroy Clogston of Campton, Leslie Cooper; and niece, Riley Cooper of South Carolina, Lisa Clogston of Massachusetts. his three brothers, Peter Weeks of Meredith, James Weeks of Meredith, Robert "Bob" Weeks of Plymouth. and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The celebration of life will be held on Saturday Aug. 26, at 2 p.m., at our house in Groton.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Weeks family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
