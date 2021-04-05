BELMONT — Jack W. Butler, 89, of Jamestown Road, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Concord Hospital.
Jack was born on December 29, 1931 in Franklin, the son of Francis and Doris (Beaumier) Butler.
He spent his free time discovering his family and studying ancestry. You would find him talking with his neighbors about MGs; he was a big car enthusiast. Jack went on many adventures with his wife of 70 years, traveling all over the east coast, Germany and Canada. He loved his family dearly and will be missed ever more.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jane (Smith) Butler; his daughter, Donna Mae Bilodeau; his grandchildren, Dawn Butler, Crystal Ouellette and Lucas Ouellette; his great-grandchildren, Miranda Dailey, Kiera Hyland, Michael Dailey and Liam Hyland; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack is predeceased by his son, Gary Wayne Butler; and his brothers, Roy Butler and Frank Butler.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
