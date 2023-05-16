GILMANTON — Jack I. Adel, 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born on July 3, 1943, in Pittsfield, son of the late Daniel and Beatrice (Willard) Adel Sr. He had two daughters with his first marriage, Raelyn Cottrell and Raquel Adel. He married Dorieann Dockham on Oct. 14, 1983, at Smith Meeting House Church in Gilmanton.
He was a heavy equipment operator for Ken Nutter Construction of Gilmanton and Barrett’s Paving in Norwood before his retirement. He worked on his own farm, known as Halcyon Farm, where he raised dairy replacement heifers, horses and his flock of chickens. Jack truly enjoyed working with his draft horses. He was an avid gardener and was known to many as “The Pumpkin Man.”
Jack was an active member of the St. Lawrence Valley Draft Horse Club, and active in 4-H, doing dairy and cattle projects, then he became a leader serving in New Hampshire and New York. As a sled dog musher, he competed in the Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby and many other races throughout New England.
He was a member of the Gilmanton Fire Department for 25 years, where he served as captain and then chief from 1974-1980. During this time, he received recognition of Courage for an event at Suncook Lake in Barnstead.
Jack is survived by his wife, Dorieann, of Helena, New York; two daughters, Raelyn and Brian Cottrell, and Raquel Adel, both of Gilmanton; two grandchildren, Isabella Cottrell and Damon Cottrell; two sisters, Beatrice Burgess and Ethel Browning, both of Florida. Jack also leaves behind his adored pets, Abie, Lucy and KC.
He was predeceased by a brother, Daniel Adel; and a sister, Alice Dame.
Those who knew him say he never met a stranger, forming many lasting friendships over the years.
Following his wishes, a graveside service will be held on May 20, at Beech Grove Cemetery in Gilmanton, at 10 a.m., followed by a gathering to share memories at his nephew’s house at 15 Allens Mill Road, Gilmanton.
Those wishing to honor Jack, consider donations to your local animal shelter.
