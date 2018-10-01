MEREDITH — J. Raymond “Ray” Bourque, 79, passed away Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at the Forestview Manor in Meredith after complications due to Parkinson’s Disease.
Ray was born on Feb. 13, 1939, in Berlin, and he was the only survivor of his birth family. He was the son of Alexandre Bourque and Alice (Nolet) Bourque Cantin, and brother to Paul and Gerard.
Ray is survived by his sons, Raymond Matthew “Matt” Bourque of Bristol and William “Bill” Bourque of Framingham, Massachusetts; his two grandchildren, Alicia and Corey; and is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Jessica and Matty.
Ray spent most of his life in Massachusetts, only coming to ForestView Assisted Living facility in Meredith three years ago.
He raised his sons in Andover, Massachusetts, where he worked as a painter on both residential and commercial properties.
After retirement, he was married to Rose Wilson Bourque and resided in Malden, Massachusetts, for 10 years. During his time with his beloved Rose, Ray became a Eucharistic Minister and they were very active with the Bread of Life in Malden, a social services group dedicated to ending hunger and providing spiritual support for those in need. After his beloved Rose passed, Ray dedicated one year of service to paint the Sacred Heart Church in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
As per Ray’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a private burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, where Ray will be laid to rest in peace with his beloved Rose. In his memory, your thoughtful donations may be made to the “Bread of Life” organization in Malden, Massachusetts.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
