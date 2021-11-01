J. Norman Dutile, 91

LACONIA — J. Norman Dutile passed from this earth surrounded by his family and support team on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the St. Teresa Nursing Home in Manchester, NH.
Dad, Pepere, was the son and first-born child of the late Homer and Alice (Bolduc) Dutile, born on January 8, 1930 in Laconia, NH.
As a child of the Depression, Dad was no stranger to the rigors of hard work. Starting from a very young age, he was his father's work companion until he left Laconia for the United States Air Force to serve in the Korean conflict, stationed at RAF Manston, near the Kent, UK coast.
He was the mirror image of his parents in that he had his mother's highly valued sense of humor while inheriting his father's good looks and very shrewd business acumen.
These characteristics served him well in his day-to-day dealings with the public as a long-time insurance professional. He started his career selling life insurance for John Hancock while supporting a family of six and ended his career after multiple decades as a partner with the Melcher and Prescott Agency in Laconia. He and our family will always be grateful to Mr. Thomas Volpe for that opportunity.
Hobbies included perpetual repairs and updates to our parent's home, helping his children with their homes, along with the planting and harvesting of the annual vegetable garden on Rowell Street, Laconia.
It should be noted that he was a devoted servant to the City of Laconia, serving on multiple boards; DPW, Fire Commission, Lakes Region Scholarship Fund, and the Laconia Water Works. He was also a member of the Laconia Lions Club for more than 30 years. He served as club President for one year while winning Lion of the Year twice during his membership.
Dad and Mom were the parents of five children beginning with sons, Michael (deceased 1965), Dave (wife Kathleen), and Don (wife Noreen); a daughter, Debbie (husband John Plante), and son Tom (wife Linda); grandchildren, Matthew Dutile, Kevin Dutile, Michael Dutile, Emily Dutile, Rebecca Dutile, and Monika Plante; great-grandchildren, Baker Dutile, Miles Dutile, and Brooks Dutile. Surviving siblings are Mr. Maurice Dutile (wife Priscilla) of Manchester, NH; and his sister, Mrs. Muriel Couture of Laconia; along with several nieces and nephews.
Family was everything to Dad, and the continuation of our family with successive generations already in place, was a source of pride for our father.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St Andre Bessette Parish. A viewing will take place one hour before Mass, commencing at 8:30 a.m.
Burial will follow immediately at the family's burial plot at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH, for those who wish to join us.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
