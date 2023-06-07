Ivers L. Wetherbee, 95

CENTER TUFTONBORO —Ivers L. Wetherbee was born in Malden, Massachusetts, on March 4, 1928, and lived to a fabulous age of 95, passing away on June 4. He went to find the love of his life, Barbra C. Wetherbee, who predeceased him.
He left behind a loving family of six children, Mickey Wetherbee, Barbra Griffin, Joe Wetherbee and Tracy Schultz, Melissa and Jack Perkins, Scott Wetherbee and Laura and Gary McCrea. He also had a lot of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and cousins.
Ivers graduated from Spaulding High School and went on to study electrical engineering at Wentworth Institute. He worked for the city of Rochester and Alton and eventually joined the U.S. Army. When he was discharged, he worked for the Department of the Army as a civil servant and lived for 20 years on Okinawa. Three of his children were born there.
Upon retirement, the family moved to Alton where he began his own business, Wetherbee Electric. Ivers was a diehard Red Sox fan and slept through many games. He loved to tinker and he wired the house in Alton, so should it ever burn down you could still get to the third floor on the wiring alone. He also installed an intercom system because Mom could not yell to the third floor. When he retired completely, he and Barbara moved to Center Tuftonboro where they lived the rest of their lives, happily and comfortably surrounded by their family and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, 12 School St., in Alton. Family and friends are welcome. To express condolences, visit: peasleefuneralhome.com.
