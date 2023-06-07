Ivers L. Wetherbee, 95

CENTER TUFTONBORO —Ivers L. Wetherbee was born in Malden, Massachusetts, on March 4, 1928, and lived to a fabulous age of 95, passing away on June 4. He went to find the love of his life, Barbra C. Wetherbee, who predeceased him.

He left behind a loving family of six children, Mickey Wetherbee, Barbra Griffin, Joe Wetherbee and Tracy Schultz, Melissa and Jack Perkins, Scott Wetherbee and Laura and Gary McCrea. He also had a lot of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and cousins.

