LACONIA — Iva Mae Robie, 75, of Blueberry Lane, died on Friday, June 8, 2018, at the Laconia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Iva was born on May 31, 1943, in San Francisco, California, the daughter of Patrick and Carlus (Renals) Laam.
Iva is survived by a son, Kenneth Robie of Vermont; two daughters, Sheila Lovett of Florida and Karen Chase and her husband, Arthur Van Dine, of Gilford; six grandchildren, Josh Lovett, Kiyle Robie, Courtniey Robie, Matya Brooks, Mary-Anne Van Dine and Dominic Van Dine; a great-grandchild, Lincoln Mann; four brothers, Clyde Yother, Fred Laam, Lynn Laam and Ivan Laam; a sister, Betty Haven; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandchild, Mike Lovett; her brother, Ted Laam; and her twin sister, Pat Laam.
Iva lived a long life full of unconditional love for her family; she loved us all until the end. She raised her three children the best she could on her own, always fighting for what she wanted and for her family. Her children told amazing stories about her and with that she became a legend to her grandchildren. She was proud of her grandchildren for all that they have accomplished and always saw the best in them. She also got to meet her great-grandson, and her eyes shined bright with love. She loved the simple things in life, but her best times were always with her family. She loved us all with everything she had and because of that she will always have a special place in our hearts. We will continue to tell people about the amazing woman she was, as well as the stories that made her a legend to her family. She will be missed by so many, but will never be forgotten.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 23, at 11 a.m. in Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
