MEREDITH — On January 6, 2021 loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother Isabella O’Leary McHugh (Izzy) of Meredith, NH, was called by our Lord Jesus Christ into the light of His face after years of battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Izzy was born July 24, 1943 in North Andover Mass and is preceded in death by her parents Daniel O’Leary and Isabella (Rennie) O’Leary. Izzy was educated in the North Andover schools and earned her nursing license (LPN) from Lawrence Vocational Technical Institute.
Izzy loved being a nurse. She provided superior care to her patients over a long career in nursing home facilities in the Lawrence and Andover Mass area and in Nashua and Meredith NH. She earned many awards and accolades including Best of the Best and Employee of the Month. Izzy was not only dedicated to nurturing and caring for her patients but, her family and many friends.
Izzy had an infectious laugh and smile and brought joy and comfort to everyone she met. She loved spending time with her grandchildren swimming and paddle boating in Lake Winnipesaukee and spoiling them rotten with her classic “emergency $20s.” She also enjoyed putting her toes in the sand at beaches in Sarasota Florida with life-long family friends.
Honoring her after death are her husband of 57 years, Jim McHugh; her children, Jim and his children, Sawyer and Isla; Colleen Collins and her husband, Tim and daughters, Madison and Jillian; and her daughter, Debbie McHugh; her sister, Janet Burke and husband Kevin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her Profile Drive and Patrician Shores families. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no services will be held until the summer of 2021 when family and friends can celebrate the love and life of Isabella McHugh safely. The family would like to thank the team at Golden View Health Care Center for their outstanding care and support.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith, NH to directly support those in need or to the Alzheimer’s Association to support accelerated research. Izzy will be missed by all that loved her.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
