FRANKLIN — Irma Rose Cutting Davis Berube, 94, of Franklin passed peacefully into eternal life on June 18, 2018.
Irma was born at home on Jan. 12, 1924, in Laconia, the youngest of five children, to Rose (Hartley) Cutting and Elmer Cutting, who served as the captain of the Laconia Fire Department for many years. She was a 1941 graduate of Laconia High School.
As young adult, she enjoyed taking the train to the Weirs Pavilion where she won dance contests to the live music of the Glenn Miller Band, Benny Goodman, and many other 1940s live bands. During the war years of World War II, Irma worked at Scott and Williams in Lakeport, where she met and married Richard Davis. They were married for 24 years and raised their three girls, Judy, Brenda and Carol, in Franklin. Irma later married Raymond C. Berube, who worked for Northrupt Aeronautics of Connecticut. Ray’s job brought them to live in Iran for many months, where she enjoyed discovering a new culture. They returned to Connecticut, where she worked as an apprentice for Keeling Lamps and Custom Stained Glass Co. There she studied and excelled in the craft of stained glass, which would become her life’s passion.
When Raymond passed in the early 1980s, Irma returned to New Hampshire and became a member of the New Hampshire League of Artisans and founded Tiffany Art Studio. She did many custom works for various clients throughout New Hampshire. Irma was a woman of many talents: She taught the craft of stained glass art at Laconia Adult Education Programs; she played the piano, wrote poetry and short stories; gardened; loved nature and wildlife; and she had a great affection for birds and ducks. She especially loved to spend time feeding and photographing them.
Irma will be best remembered for her sense of humor and wit, her smile and infectious laugh, her artistic abilities and her love of turtles. She was a remarkable woman and was very intelligent. She was fun-loving and always laughing. She also enjoyed spending time with family, tending to her two beloved cats, and you could set your watch to her having a scotch and soda each day at 5 p.m. She was one of a kind. We loved her dearly and it was our privilege to call her our family member and friend. Irma will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Irma attended the Tilton Northfield United Methodist Church and we know she is now in the arms of our beloved Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her older sister, Ivie Wilhite of Joplin, Missouri; three daughters, Judy Davis of Franklin, Carol Wofford of Halifax, Virginia, and Brenda Greene of Concord; four grandchildren, Leslie Frein of Orlando, Florida, Karin Mosher of Leesburg, Florida, Heidi Gallicchio of Tolland, Connecticut, and Heather Stewart of Andover; seven great-grandchildren, Rachel Cross, Bradley, Bryant and Ashley Mosher, Amber Smith, and Justin and Kacie Gallicchio; and one great-great-grandchild, Emma Cross.
At Irma’s request, no services will be held. A family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in Irma’s name may be sent to Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
