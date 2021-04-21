BELMONT — Irene Morrissette, a longtime resident of Belmont, passed away in her 93rd year on March 16, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital after months of failing health. Sadly, due to COVID restrictions, her family could not be by her side.
Irene was born on March 2, 1927, in Leominster, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Claire Cloutier. She attended St. Cecilia’s Catholic School in the French Hill area where she grew up. She spent annual vacations in New Brunswick where her mother, Claire Brideau Cloutier was born, until she could no longer make the lengthy drive.
Irene married Chet Kondratowicz in 1950, and moved to Haverhill, MA, where they started their family. After his death in 1961, Irene raised and provided for her family in West Newbury, MA, with characteristic determination and strength. She worked for Western Electric in North Andover, MA, for 30 years.
In 1971, Irene married Oscar Morrissette of Laconia, NH, and they spent happy years together in West Newbury, MA, until his passing in 1984. She then retired and moved to Laconia to be with her much loved step family. She cherished the annual Morrissette family reunions; always fun, memorable and lovingly large.
Irene lived a full, active life enjoying many activities with her extended family and friends. She was a talented crafter and avid traveler throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New Brunswick, Canada. She was always on the go. She loved yard sales, thrift stores, decorating every room for holidays, word search puzzles, old movies, crocheting, collecting, and redecorating her home. Her favorite car was her 1964 Barracuda, which she always wished she had kept. Irene loved to dance French quadrilles with her six uncles and two aunts in Tracadie, NB. She absolutely loved being with people, laughing, smiling, and staying busy.
Irene leaves behind a son, Kenneth Kondratowicz of Laconia; a daughter, Christine Kondratowicz Lauer and her husband Michael Lauer, of Candia, NH; a step-daughter, Corrine O’Mara of Laconia; two step-sons, Bruce Morrissette of Tilton and Ralph Morrissette and his wife Mary of Tilton; her god-daughter and step grandchild, Rachel O’Mara of Laconia; 15 grandchildren, Sherry, Angie, Rachel, Tanya, Nikki, Brandy, Emile, Cindy, Scott, Gary, Danny, Elizabeth, Jeff, Randy, and Rusty; numerous step-great-grandchildren; many Canadian cousins from the Brideau family of New Brunswick and cousins from the Cloutier family of Leominster, and she leaves her dearest friend of 30 years, Carol Simes of Laconia. Oh how she loved the many adventures they shared together over the years. In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by three step-children, Carol Campbell formerly of Laconia, David Morrissette formerly of Laconia, and Eugene Morrissette formerly of Loudon.
Irene will be laid to rest in Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill, MA, beside her beloved mother Claire Cloutier, in the summer of 2021.
A Family Memorial Gathering will be planned in Laconia when COVID restrictions allow it.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
