TILTON — Irene Mary (Morin) Morrissette, 69, a resident of Tilton, died on Sept. 10, 2019, at Concord Hospital, after a long illness.
Irene was born in Manchester on June 1, 1950, the daughter of Leon Morin. She was a resident of Belmont prior to moving to Tilton 15 years ago.
She was employed for several years as the business office manager for the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord.
Irene had many enjoyments in her life, from gardening and floral arranging to bird-watching, craft fairs and traveling. Her newest conquest was kayaking, but her greatest was her family, especially her grand- and great-grandchildren.
Irene was predeceased by her first husband, Richard M. Aubut, in 2011, and her granddaughter, Meaghan Aubut, in 2016.
Her family includes her husband, Bruce Kent Morrissette of Tilton; her daughter, Shari Colby of Moultonborough; her two sons, Kim Aubut of Manchester and Tracy Aubut of Franklin; her grandchildren, Abrianna Colby, Aimee Aubut, Trevar Colby, Jennifer Matteau, Jessica Boucher, and Christopher Daddio; six great-grandchildren; her sisters, Sharon Champagne of Franklin and Carol Joyce of Franklin; and her dog, Fred.
According to Irene's wishes, calling hours will be on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. (Franklin-Tilton Road) in Tilton.
She will be buried with her first husband, Richard, in the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Irene may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
