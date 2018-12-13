PLYMOUTH — Irene Marie Blake, 80, of Plymouth, died Dec. 8, 2018, at her home, after a period of failing health.
Born in Laconia on June 4, 1938, she was the daughter of Alphonse “Bud” Joseph and Marguerite Evelyn (Miclon) Fillion.
Irene grew up in and has been a lifelong resident of Plymouth. She graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1957.
Irene worked for many years in the Security Department for the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, and as a volunteer at the Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Irene enjoyed her NASCAR family, going for rides in the summer for ice cream, the theater, and spending time with her family. Irene was a strong-willed person and loved life.
Irene was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Rolla Walter Blake, in July 2012; her brother, Peter Fillion; and her twin sister, Ilene Covill.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Bobbette B. Gosselin; her husband, Gerard “Goose” of Campton; brother Paul Fillion and his wife, Judy, of Rochester; sister Judy Demers and her husband, Bob, of St. Augustine, Florida; Linda Boyce of Melbourne Florida; many nieces and nephews; and her babies, Horns and Midget.
There will be a graveside service in Blair Cemetery, Blair Bridge Road, Campton, on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 a.m.
The family would like to thank everyone for the love and care received from the Speare Memorial Hospital, Pemi-Baker Health and Hospice, Debbie, Linda, Dan, and Pat.
Memorial donations may be made to the N.H. Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH. 03246, or https://nhhumane.org/donate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. To sign Irene’s Book of Memories, www.mayhewfunerlahomes.com.
