MEREDITH — Irene M. Hill, 60, of Cataldo Road, died on Aug. 22, 2019, at home, with family by her side.
Irene was born on Dec. 11, 1958, in Bethpage, New York, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Donnelly) Walsh.
Irene was a licensed practical nurse for the Belknap Nursing Home for more than 30 years.
Irene was a New York Yankees fan, enjoyed the ocean and day hikes, and she was proud to be Irish. Irene loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Irene is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert Hill, of Meredith; a son, Kenneth Hill; daughters Rebecca Grinavic and her husband, Brian, and Candace Allen and her husband, Jeremy; four grandchildren, Lauren Grinavic, Kaleb Grinavic, Mckenna Allen, and Kaitlyn Allen; brothers Bill Walsh, Ed Walsh, and Greg Walsh; sisters Margaret Cardinale, Mary Walsh, and Joan Walsh; 14 nieces; and seven nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her nephews, Kenny Walsh and Wesley Haigh, and by her niece, Jenna Bickford.
Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 Route 25, Meredith. Burial will follow the services in Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Irene's favorite charity, Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
