LACONIA — Irene Leonia Labrecque passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at the Belknap County Nursing Home at the age of 98, just two months shy of her 99th birthday.
Irene was born on Sept. 16, 1919, in Belmont, the daughter of David D. Ricard Sr. and Jennie R. (Charest) Ricard.
Irene was a stitcher for Laconia Shoe Company. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Parish, Belmont.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Theresa O’Dell, and her husband, James, of Florida; granddaughter Michelle Osetek and her husband, Craig, of New Jersey; grandson James O’Dell and his wife, Karen, of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews, Rita Giguere, Robert Champagne and Rachel Allen.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Henri Labrecque, three brothers and two sisters.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, July 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, PO Box 6123, Lakeport, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.