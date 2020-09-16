THORNTON — Irad Young, 80, of Notch Spur Road, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Speare Hospital in Plymouth.
Irad was born on March 21, 1940, in Laconia, the son of the late Erwin Young Sr. and Eva (Dow) Young. Irad worked for Watts for many years.
Irad is survived by his son, Erwin Young; three daughters, Robin Colby, Theresa Young and Holly Young-Frazier; two step-children, Solena Sayer and Alex Graton, and two sisters, Jonne Berry and Patricia Recalde. In addition to his parents, Irad was predeceased by his brother, Erwin Young Jr. and two sisters, Erva Marsh and Elaine French.
At Irad’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.
A private burial will take place at Red Hill Cemetery in Moultonborough.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
