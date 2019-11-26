RUMNEY — Ila Vivian Keniston, 98, of Rumney, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, at Golden View in Meredith, after a period of declining health.
She was born on June 19, 1921, at home on East Rumney Road in Rumney, to Ivan and Vivian (Kenneson) Bixby. She was the second of seven children, born and raised in Rumney and lived there her whole life. She graduated from Plymouth High School, married Raymond Keniston on April 19, 1940, and raised their four children.
Ila was a 4-H teacher of sewing and cooking, a Grange member for more than 65 years, a member of the Fireman’s Auxiliary and Earnest Workers. She worked on the voting checklist for many years and volunteered at Quincy Bog for 12 years. Before moving to Golden View, she loved cooking, sewing, fishing, and camping, and did her own baking, along with her housework. She loved her push lawn mower, brush cutter, and both her flower and vegetable gardens.
Ila was a proud recipient of the Boston Cane Award and was the Grand Marshall of the Rumney Old Home Day Parade for three years.
Ila was predeceased by her parents; brothers Tige (Bernard), Red (Harold) and Leon; sister Bernice Winsor; husband Raymond Jr.; and grandson Robbie Clark.
Ila is survived by her sister, Janice Hutt of Virginia; her brother, Merlr, of Canaan; daughters Nancy and her companion, Harold Avery, Sally, and Kelly and her husband, Len Anderson. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Burial and a celebration of life will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rumney Ecological System, PO Box 90, Rumney, NH 03266; or to the Baker’s River Grange 290, c/o Ila Keniston, 106 North Dorchester Road, Wentworth, NH 03282.
