MEREDITH — Ida Haddock, 91, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at home, with family beside her.
She was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Natick, Massachusetts, where she was raised by the late Robert and Edith (Thomas) McCarthy.
Ida was predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip Haddock Sr., from Meredith, where they raised their family of seven children on a farm.
Ida worked as a homemaker for Annalee Dolls for over 15 years. She had also worked for Amatex, Ashland Woolen Mill, and Cushing Hospital.
Ida was one-of-a-kind; anyone who met her would always remember her, feeling her warm uniqueness inside and out. She had always shown great passion for planting and crafts of many kinds. Whenever there was a newborn to come in the family, she would whip up a crocheted or knitted hat and mittens. Her richness of joy was contagious and so memorable (if you had the opportunity to experience this, please pass it on).
Her seven children, whom she loved with all her heart — Philip, John, Barbara, Audrey, Danny, Patricia, and Joseph — are reunited with her in Heaven, as they had predeceased her.
Ida was blessed having a great love for all the grandchildren: Andy Haddock, Carrie Haddock, Eric Baker, Sean Haddock, Sissy Reynolds, Jess Baker, Chris Haddock, Richard Haddock, Jason Haddock, Patricia Peaslee, Christina Merrithew, Heather Merrithew, and Krystal Murray. Her message to all is “’til we meet again, I will always love you; enjoy what you have.” Ida was also blessed by many great- and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She held each and every one close in heart.
In recent years, Ida had met and held in her heart very close a friend, Estelle Harris, who became more like a sister to her. If you experienced the company of these two together, what a priceless gift it was.
She felt very blessed for all the love and friendships she made and grew with staff and residents at the Belknap County Nursing Home, as well as most recent months of care and help by North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency.
At Ida’s request, there will be no services, as she would like to be remembered for the last time you shared with her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.