FRANKLIN — Ida F. Harris, 92, a longtime former resident of Northfield, who lived in Franklin for the past 16 years, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Concord Hospital in Concord following a period of failing health. Ida was born in Concord, New Hampshire, January 3, 1928, daughter of Florence Yeaton. She attended the Rundlett School in Concord during her youth. For many years Ida was employed with the Tilton Tannery. She was a longtime volunteer at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, where she worked behind the desk at the entrance. She was the perfect person for this position as she knew folks and she had a warm smile for those needing direction. Plus she knew many of the veterans by name and enjoyed chatting with them.
She went on to volunteer at the New Hampshire Veterans Hospital in Manchester, spending time with the veterans and staff for a number of years. She was a member of the Tilton-Northfield United Methodist Church in Tilton. She was very active with the American Legion Post #49 Ladies Auxiliary Unit in Northfield, and the 8/40 Club at the Legion. Ida was also active with the Disabled American Veterans and was a den mother for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Harris; and children, Barbara, Linda, Joan, Karen and Robert; and great-grandson, Grady; and sister Dorothy. She leaves her sons, Charles R. Harris of Northfield, William R. Harris of Florida, James L. Harris of Franklin and Raymond F. Harris of Tilton; daughters, Diane L. Nugent of Concord, Dorothy E. Harris of Northfield; 21 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
According to her wishes, a graveside service will be held Saturday, September 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the family lot in Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.
Those wishing may make a contribution in Ida’s name to either the NH Veterans Home Resident Fund, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276 or to the Ladies Auxiliary , the American Legion, Unit # 49, Park St., Northfield, NH 03276.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
