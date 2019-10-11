MEREDITH — Ida Cacici, 92, of Meredith, formerly of Crystal Springs in Hamburg, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019, with her family by her side. She is at peace with her beloved husband of 65 years, Frederick, and her son, Joseph.
Ida was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Vincent and Amable (Guardella) Attardi.
Ida will always be cherished and remembered for the love she spread during all the family get-togethers with her cooking and baking specialties for friends and family.
Ida is survived by her daughter, Donna Holmes, and her husband, Curtis Clark, of Meredith. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Mathew Holmes and his wife, Christen, Stephanie Dubuc and her husband, Ross, and Carly Cacici and her husband, Masi Azizi, along with five great-grandchildren.
A private burial will take place in Hamburg, New Jersey, at a later date.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
