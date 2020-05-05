Ian Kristopher Ripley, beloved son of Cheryl Ripley and Mark Ripley, passed away unexpectedly on April 29th from health complications. He leaves behind his eldest sister Jessica Ripley.
Ian was predeceased by his close aunt, Karen Ahern, “Sissi.”
He is survived by step-parents Vanessa Ripley and Mike McBrearty; also step-siblings and siblings-in-law Shana and Jared Drouin, Chantel and Shultz Pierre Louis, Kristina Waterman, George Ladnay, and Joshua Dion. Ian was the famous “Uncle E” to his nieces and nephews Tatyanna, Payton, Parker, Shultz, Romeo, Bradley and Landyn, all whom he loved dearly.
Ian, “Eep,” touched the lives of so very many in his short time. He had numerous close friends and family, too long to list. He will be remembered for his twisted sense of humor, his creativity, his big heart and countless acts of selflessness. He was a strong-willed fighter who cared very deeply for others. His compassion was unmatched, as was his tenacity in everything he set out to do. He was hopeful and imaginative, a self-described abstract spirit. He was reserved yet outspoken, unswayed by social constraints. He had the ability to speak his truth freely to those who always seemed to need to hear his candid and entertaining “Ianisms.” He sought meaning in every moment and gave his time unconditionally. He was talented and determined with many passions including cooking, art, music, learning, writing, gardening, and of course, deep conversation. Ian had a connection with nature and strong empathy for animals. He will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know and be loved by him.
“I'm building an antenna
Transmissions will be sent
When I am through
Maybe we can meet again
Further down the river
And share what we both discovered
Then revel in the view
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced, and there will be plenty of fireworks.
