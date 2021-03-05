LAKEPORT — Hubert L Atwood; 86, passed away at Golden View Health Care after a long-time struggle with Alzheimer Dementia.
He was born April 12, 1934 at Wolfeboro Hospital, and was raised in Sandwich, NH, which he later moved to Lakeport where he lived for 54 years.
Hubert loved spending time in his garden, and he grew some really nice vegetables, which he was proud of and often shared with the neighbor. He loved country music, and enjoyed his many trips to Nashville, and to Graceland to see Elvis Presley's home. In the fall he always enjoyed going to The Deerfield, and Sandwich Fair where he would see his old friends. He would always be busy in his home fixing things up, and he loved to tinker on things, and had a real cleaver mind for making things.
He was a member of the Sandwich Historical society and loved attending there get togethers. He also enjoyed going to the Quimby High School reunions. Hubert worked for Persons Concrete for over 35 years as a truck driver.
He is survived by his brother, Gerald A. Atwood and his wife Mary Atwood of Gilford, NH; son, Richard A. Atwood and his wife, Darlene Atwood of North Sandwich, NH; daughter, Pamela Morrison and her husband, Bob Morrison of Reno NV; he had three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; nephew, Steven Atwood; and nieces, Kelly Atwood, Kim Bryant, and Jackie Clough.
He was predeceased by his wife, Persis Atwood; one sister, Patricia A. Evans of Houston TX; and his parents, Gerald W. Atwood and his wife, Virginia M. Atwood.
Mayhew Funeral Home, in Meredith NH is in charge of the arrangements. A Graveside service will be held in the spring at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia, NH.
