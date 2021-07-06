FORT MEYERS, Fla. — Hoyt H. Hall, 91, of Fort Meyers, FL, died on June 10, 2021.
Hoyt was born and raised in Scotland, AR. He graduated from Scotland High School, attended Arizona State and received a degree in Agriculture. Hoyt worked for the US Forestry Service for 30 years in US forests in Oregon, Washington, Missouri and New Hampshire. He served in the US Army and is a Korean War Veteran.
Hoyt is survived by his wife, Marion Hall; son, John Hall; daughter, Sandra Fogg and her husband Kenneth Fogg; granddaughter, Kirah Fogg; great-granddaughter, Aurora; nieces and nephews.
Hoyt was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Goldie Hall; sister, Vesta McClain; and brother, Eiland (Sonny) Hall.
A memorial service will be at the First United Methodist Church in Gilford on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
