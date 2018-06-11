CAPE NEDDICK, Maine — Howard Roswell True Jr., 77, of Cape Neddick, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, with his wife Lynda by his side.
Born Nov. 8, 1939, in Melrose, Massachusetts, to the late Howard R. and Esta Woodworth True, he descended on his mother’s side from Mayflower passenger Stephen Hopkins and on his father’s side from Sea Captain Henry Trew, one of the founding fathers of Salisbury, Massachusetts.
Howard grew up in Melrose, spending summers with his family at Governor’s Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. He earned a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration from Boston University, where, like his father, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and played baseball, football, and ice hockey.
An ROTC member, Howard served in the Army as a first lieutenant during the Vietnam War, often escorting fallen soldiers home to their loved ones.
Howard began his career as an independent sales representative in North Carolina before returning to New England, where he was the owner and president of True Assoc., Inc. of Boston and Nashua, New Hampshire. He also established a crib factory in North Carolina, and he and his late brother Donald W. True of Nashua became partners at the Coho Grille in Boca Raton, Florida.
In 1978, Howard married the love of his life, Lynda Hoogerzeil of Gilford, and, for 25 years, they resided in Nashua, New Hampshire during the school year and summered at their lake house on Governor’s Island in Gilford, New Hampshire.
Howard was a 32nd degree Mason in the valley of Boston, a member for 39 years of Fidelity Lodge, AF&AM in Melrose, Massachusetts. Upon moving to Maine, he joined American Legion Post 56 in York. He was an avid golfer (his children still tussle over the flashy golf pants he sported in his heyday), and a lifelong Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots fan. He loved country music, was a devoted wine collector, a voracious reader, and a decades-long supporter of Child Fund International.
Diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1999, Howard said, “I won’t waste time worrying about things I can do nothing about,” and spent the next 18 years enjoying life to its fullest. He will long be remembered for his optimistic perseverance in the face of adversity, the kick he got from his own raunchy jokes (his favorite movie was Caddyshack), and his love of chocolate chip cookies and cookie dough ice cream. His grandchildren affectionately called him “Grumpa”.
Howard leaves his best friend and wife of 39 years, Lynda Hoogerzeil True, and his son Curtis Howard R. True, both of Cape Neddick; a daughter, Robyn True Cheswright and granddaughters Eve and Illeana Cheswright of London, United Kingdom; brother Philip W. True and sister Linda Albertson Kaufman of Florida; sisters-in-law Linda True Stromski of Florida and Drake’s Island, Maine, and Barbara Hoogerzeil Shumway of Northfield, New Hampshire; along with beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, treasured friends and associates.
A celebration of life (with a Glenlivet toast) is planned in August.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Howard Roswell True Jr. to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 (www.dana-farber.org/gift).
