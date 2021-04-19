BELMONT — Howard Leslie Brown, 86, of Durrell Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 15, 2021.
Howard was born on September 10, 1934 in Manchester, NH, the son of the late Henry A. and Rosilda (Lortie) Brown.
Howard proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Vernitron Corp in Laconia as a supervisor.
Howard enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA, American Legion Post 58 in Belmont, and the GONH (Gun Owners of NH).
Howard is survived by his wife, Sarah Maria Brown (Savary); a son, Howard Brown Jr. and his wife Rosemarie; a daughter, Vicki Jane Gallipeau and her husband Douglas; five grandchildren, Kimberly Landau and her husband Aaron, Amy Slowe and her husband Jonathan, Mark Gallipeau and his fiancé Alexis Gamage, Henry Sarson and his wife Samantha, and Richard Brooks; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Maddison. In addition to his parents, Howard was predeceased by his brothers and sister.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at South Road Cemetery in Belmont.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Howard’s name mailed to the Belmont American Legion Post 58, In support of Camp Resilience, C/O Attn: Woody Fogg, 433 Jamestown Road, Belmont, NH 03220, or can be brought to the funeral home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
