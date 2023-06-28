Howard L. Bacon, 101

Howard L. Bacon, 101

LACONIA — Howard L. Bacon, longtime resident of Laconia, passed away on Oct. 7, 2022, at age 101.

Howard was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on April 26, 1921, to Howard and Angelica Bacon. He was active in Boy Scouts and attended the Fifth World Jamboree in the Netherlands in 1937 as an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Moses Brown Academy in 1940, where he starred in football, swimming and baseball. He began college at Norwich University, but his entire class was called into various branches of the Army in late 1942 as non-commissioned officers. Howard served in the Army Signal Corps in China-Burma-India theatre until the end of World War II. He returned to Norwich and completed his mechanical engineering degree in 1947.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.