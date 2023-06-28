Howard L. Bacon, 101

LACONIA — Howard L. Bacon, longtime resident of Laconia, passed away on Oct. 7, 2022, at age 101.
Howard was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on April 26, 1921, to Howard and Angelica Bacon. He was active in Boy Scouts and attended the Fifth World Jamboree in the Netherlands in 1937 as an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Moses Brown Academy in 1940, where he starred in football, swimming and baseball. He began college at Norwich University, but his entire class was called into various branches of the Army in late 1942 as non-commissioned officers. Howard served in the Army Signal Corps in China-Burma-India theatre until the end of World War II. He returned to Norwich and completed his mechanical engineering degree in 1947.
During the war he had married Shirley Bristol and with two children, Newell and David, moved to Laconia in 1948, where the family lived in several locations until Howard and Shirley moved to the Taylor Community in the late 1990s. His third child, Janet, was born in 1952. Shirley passed away in 2011.
From 1948 Howard was part of management at the Laconia Needle Company (later Groz Beckert). He was active in the Lakes Region community and at different times served as president of the Laconia Kiwanis Club, president of New Hampshire Blue Cross Blue Shield and an advisor to the Daniel Webster Council of Boy Scouts. He was a lifetime member of the Laconia Congregational Church, an avid golfer and longtime member of the Laconia Country Club. He spent every summer of his life, except the war years, at Crystal Lake in Gilmanton Iron Works, where the family is gathering in July at Smith Meeting House and the family lake house to celebrate his life.
Howard is survived by his three children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who all remember and miss him.
