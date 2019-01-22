BELMONT — Howard Douglas Bolsterle, 73, passed away on Jan. 20, 2019, after a very short but hard-fought battle against esophageal cancer, with his beloved daughter, Robyn, by his side.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1945, in Plainfield, New Jersey.
Howard graduated from Northland College in June 1969. He then became an operating room specialist for the United States Army from 1969 to 1971.
Howard worked as an office administrator at Electrolux in Concord, and there he met his best friend of 45 years, Richard P. Parenteau II. Their friendship, which was more like brothers, created a family bond that will be forever.
Howard worked at New Hampshire Distributors in Concord from 1979 to 2007, when he retired as Warehouse Foreman. After retirement, he worked part-time at Millennium Motors from 2008 to 2018.
Howard was a good man with a very caring heart. He had a belly laugh that was contagious and could make anyone smile. He had a love for life, his family and friends that could not be denied. Howard will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his “pumpkin,” Robyn Lynn Bolsterle (Bull) of Belmont; his grandsons, Tyler J. Bull and his girlfriend, Courtney Drouin, of Belmont and Dylan R. Bull of Franklin; and his ex-wife, Susan (Perry) Bolsterle of Belmont. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Anastario, of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey; brother John Bolsterle of Lebanon, New Jersey; his nephews, John D. Anastario, Kenneth Anastario, and Gary Bolsterle, and niece Diane Bolsterle, all from New Jersey; his niece, Bridget (Parenteau) Tyrrell of Florida; and nephew Richard P. Parenteau III of Maryland.
Calling Hours will be on Sunday, Jan. 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 5 p.m., also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or to the ASPCA, aspca.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
