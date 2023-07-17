RUMNEY — Howard “Bo” Beadle, 81, of Rumney, passed away on July 13, after a period of declining health with his family by his side.
Bo was born on May 13, 1942, in Manchester, to the late parents of Howard Sr. and Anna Beadle. Bo attended and graduated Plymouth High School and later retired from Pike Industries in 2010. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Bo spent many years of his life running his “Bo’s Fried Clams” fair stand, volunteering for the Rumney Fire Department, serving as a past commander for the VFW and volunteering as a bingo caller for the Veteran’s Home.
Bo enjoyed spending his free time ice fishing, traveling, swimming, spending winters in Florida, hosting pool nights, riding his motorcycle and spending lots of time with his family.
Bo is survived by his wife of 39 years, Bonnie; daughters, Kristina Beadle of North Conway and Jenna Beadle of Rumney, nephew, Ron Bernard and wife Claudia; and many other nieces and nephews, as well as granddaughters, Charlie (his rose bud) and Xaria.
He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Anna Beadle; and siblings, Michael Zyla, Robert Beadle, Paul Beadle and Pearl Everroad.
Bo’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Concord Hospital ICU and Hospice House staff for their wonderful care, and the Rumney neighbors for their acts of kindness during his illness.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, July 19, from 5 to 7:00 p.m., at the Mayhew Funeral Home in Plymouth.
The burial service will be at the Highland Cemetery in Rumney on Thursday, July 20, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations in Bo’s memory may be made to Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Beadle family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.