Howard 'Bo' Beadle, 81

Howard 'Bo' Beadle, 81

RUMNEY — Howard “Bo” Beadle, 81, of Rumney, passed away on July 13, after a period of declining health with his family by his side.

Bo was born on May 13, 1942, in Manchester, to the late parents of Howard Sr. and Anna Beadle. Bo attended and graduated Plymouth High School and later retired from Pike Industries in 2010. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Bo spent many years of his life running his “Bo’s Fried Clams” fair stand, volunteering for the Rumney Fire Department, serving as a past commander for the VFW and volunteering as a bingo caller for the Veteran’s Home.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.