LACONIA — Hilda Campbell, 89, of Gould Avenue, Meredith, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Hilda was born June 26, 1930, in Laconia, the daughter of Edward N. and Eleanor I. (Covey) Stevens.
Hilda worked for the Credit Bureau in Laconia.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many callings in the church, youth program, was president of Women's Relief Society and was a family history consultant. She was an avid genealogist.
Hilda loved to golf. She was a member of Oak Hill Golf Course for more than 30 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Flanders, and her husband, Robert, of Meredith; sons Duncan Campbell and his wife, Dawn, of Laconia and Donald Campbell and his wife, Elena, of Dracut, Massachusetts; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Duncan S. Campbell.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1242 Old North Main St., Laconia.
Burial will be on Saturday, July 13, at 2:30 p.m. in Village Cemetery, Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.