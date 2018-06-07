NORTHFIELD — Herman “Hy” Resnick, 82, of Northfield, died at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on June 4, 2018.
He was born in Manhattan, New York, on July 10, 1935, the son of Harry and Nellie (Schwartz) Resnick.
He was raised in New York and later lived in Manchester and Goffstown before moving to Northfield in 1976.
He retired from Hill Irving as a master auto mechanic. Previously, he worked for Arnie Christiansen in Goffstown, Dobles Chevrolet in Manchester, and Grappone Auto in Concord.
Mr. Resnick enjoyed his family, traveling, classic cars, camping, square dancing, flea marketing, and wood carving. He was always ready to smile for the camera.
He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Nellie; brother Bernard Resnick; and sisters Marilyn Erskine and Elaine Friedman.
Surviving family members include his wife, Vivian (Bergeron) Resnick of Northfield, children Steven Resnick and wife Sherry of New Jersey, Laurie Schuyler and husband Wayne of New Jersey, Gina McNamara and husband Larry of New York, Bruce Summers and wife Sherri of Troy, New Hampshire, and Alan Summers and wife Holly of Concord; a sister, Sharon Rosenthal and husband Murray of New York; grandchildren Allen Sullivan, Alicia Sullivan, Justin Summers, Megan Summers, Brittany and husband Peter Belies, Shannon Summers, Tyler Summers, Christopher Wise, Lindsay Wise, and Spenser McNamara; great-granddaughter Layla Wing; in-laws Carol and John Beaudoin, Raymond and Carolle Bergeron, and Robert Bergeron; along with several nieces and nephews and a beloved family friend, Linda Fitts.
Hy was a very quiet and kind man who was loved by all who knew him.
Visiting hours will be on Saturday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield. A service will be held at 7 p.m.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Milan, on Sunday, June 10, at 1 p.m.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
