LACONIA — Herbert “Herb” Lauterwasser of Laconia and Moultonborough passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, following a brief illness. He was 95 years old.
Herb was born on June 6, 1924, in Chatham, New Jersey, and graduated from Chatham High School.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army’s 10th Mountain Division and served in World War II, seeing active combat in Italy where he was wounded and subsequently awarded a Purple Heart.
Following honorable discharge from the Army, Herb completed his undergraduate degree at Drew University and embarked upon a 35-year career in the insurance industry, starting as an underwriter and retiring as manager of the Premium Audit Division of the Fireman’s Fund Insurance Companies.
Herb was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ, serving in many roles in his home church, Stanley Congregational, in Chatham, New Jersey, and eventually in retirement in the Sanbornton Congregational Church. He was a member of the choirs at both churches for a total of 71 years. He also played active roles in church administration at both the local and Conference level, serving on Worship, Outreach, Facilities and Search committees at Stanley Church and on various committees and commissions of the New Jersey Association and Mid-Atlantic Conference of the UCC. He also served as a member of the board of trustees for the Endowment Fund of American College in Madurai, India.
Herb and his wife, Barbara, moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia in 2000, where Herb served as president of the Ledges Association and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.
He was a lifelong musician who, in addition to his choral activities, played and taught the trumpet and enjoyed playing in retirement in both the Center Harbor and Gilford summer bands.
He was happiest when he could spend time at the family summer cottage on Lake Kanasatka, his home base for swimming, canoeing, sailing, and hiking the White Mountains. He was a kind, generous, and loving son, husband, father, and uncle, who will be dearly missed by family and friends alike.
Herb leaves his wife of more than 72 years, Barbara Bates Lauterwasser; a sister, Gertrude, of Sykesville, Maryland; his children, Ralph of Oak Creek, Colorado, Bruce and wife Karen of Winchester, Massachusetts, Richard and wife Linda Gibbs of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Jill of Wakefield, Massachusetts; four adoring grandchildren, Steven, Clara, Gregory, and Hannah Lauterwasser; as well as many nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth, and brother Theodore.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC, 21 Meetinghouse Hill Road, Sanbornton.
Donations in Herb’s memory may be made to the Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC, 21 Meetinghouse Hill Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269; or to the Sunshine Fund at the Taylor Community, 21 Ledges Drive, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.