GILMANTON — Henry V. Page, 83, of Gilmanton, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Henry was born on March 22, 1936, in Wolfeboro, to Andrew Page and Mabel (Avery) Page.
Henry was proudly self-employed for almost all of his working life. As a young man, he started his woodworking career as a contractor for new homes and commercial buildings. As his skills grew, so did his interest in the art of antique furniture restoration. He quickly became very well-known among antique dealers as a true master in the field. Some of his restoration work went on to live at the Smithsonian Museum, while other pieces made their appearance at high-end auction houses like Sotheby’s in Boston, as well as private collections. As the antique furniture market eventually changed, he transitioned his career into that of crafting antique furniture reproductions. He did this for many years and developed a nationwide customer base. His period-correct reproductions were highly sought-after by those who had early American homes or an interest in early American furniture. As that market, too, eventually changed, he transitioned yet again, specializing in both restoring antique homes and building reproduction ones under the name Henry Page House Restorations. His knowledge of his craft and his total commitment to excellence made each and every “Henry Page” project that he and his dedicated and talented crews built very special indeed. His masterful work can be found all throughout the state and beyond.
Henry served one term in the U.S. Army, and three terms on the Board of Selectmen in Gilmanton.
Henry is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 58 years, Darlene (Headley) Page; his sons, Roger and Rick and his fiancé, Kristine Sweeney; grandchildren Jonathan and Emily and her fiancé, Justin; brother-in-law Fred Headley and his wife, Myra; and nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of his life at The Pub (formerly The Tavern) in Gilmanton Corners on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Laconia Rehabilitation Center, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia NH 03246; or the organization of your choice, in his memory.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Pleasant Street, Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
