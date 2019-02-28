BELMONT — Henry “Joe” Wilfred Parent, 80, of Dearborn Street, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia.
Joe was born on Dec. 9, 1938, in Laconia, the son of the late Lorenzo and Juliette (Goulet) Parent.
Joe painted for Antonio Maheux for 10 years, the State of New Hampshire (Laconia State School and Training Center) and New Hampshire Hospital, retiring after 30 years and, after retirement, worked as an assembler for Walmart for 10 years.
Joe was a member of the St. Jeans Club, the National Guard, and the State Employee Association.
Joe liked to coach Little League and Pop Warner Football and enjoyed rabbit hunting with his beagles, archery tournaments and winning trophies, motorcycle riding, canoeing, ice fishing, snowmobiling, reading, working with stained glass items, and collecting wooden ducks, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his wife, Helen (Rand) Parent; two daughters, Stella Duhamel and her husband, Michael, of Hollis, Maine, and Amanda Horne and her husband, Michael of Laconia; a son, Charles Parent of Laconia; four grandchildren, Arianna McLean, Marissa Parent, Zackary Horne, and Aaran Hodgman; two step-grandchildren, Tiffany Gamache and Taushia Connell, both of Alabama; a brother, Paul Parent of Laconia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by a son, Dwayne Parent, and his sisters, Rita O’Connor, Claire Fleury, and Claudette O’Leary.
Calling hours will be on Monday, March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will be in the spring at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, New Hampshire Office, Five Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 201, Bedford, NH 03110; the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1 Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 105, Bedford, NH 03110; or to the Loon Preservation Committee, PO Box 604, Lee’s Mills Road, Moultonborough, NH 03254, www.loon.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.