SANDWICH — Henry Gildersleeve Jarvis Jr., 95, of North Sandwich, died Dec. 23, 2018, at his home, after a period of failing health. Henry was the last surviving family member of his generation.
Born in West Hartford, Connecticut, on Nov. 26, 1923, he was the son of Henry G. Sr., MD, and Dorothy (Robbins) Jarvis.
Henry grew up in West Harford and graduated from Kingswood School. He also attended the University of Hartford. Hank resided in the Hartford area for many years. He was a summer resident of the Lakes Region for many years and has resided in North Sandwich for over 30 years.
Henry worked for most all his life in the insurance industry. He worked in an executive position for Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance Company, in Hartford, for many years.
Henry was an avid golfer and golfed until he was 89. He was a member of the White Mountain Country Club in Ashland. He also went to the Winnipesaukee Wellness Center, in Moultonborough, three days a week.
Henry was a very kind, caring and more than generous person. He was always helping others, whether it was with education expenses, buying a home or even purchasing a car for someone.
For the past 13 years, Tina Pike, Dolores Humiston, Cindy Plummer and the entire Pike family have been there for Henry to assist and support him. They have made it possible for Henry to stay in his home and to be able to get out into the local community.
Henry was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Z. (Zenugner) Jarvis, in March 1982, and his companion of 23 years, Eleanor F. (Huston) Peterson, in January 2006.
Henry is survived by his Best Friend, Tina M. Pike of North Sandwich; and his cousin, Marshall Jarvis, and his wife, Joan, of York Harbor, Maine.
Calling Hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday, April 19, at 11 a.m.
Memorial Donations may be made in Henry’s memory to the Winnipesaukee Wellness Center, 78 Whittier Hwy., Moultonborough, NH 03254; or the Lakes Region VNA and Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253
To sign and view Hank’s Book of memories, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.