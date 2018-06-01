LACONIA — Henry D. Champagne, 79, died Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Henry was born Jan. 14, 1939, in Laconia, the son of Henry and Mildred (Ricard) Champagne. He was a lifelong resident of Laconia.
He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1956 to 1959.
Henry worked for Scott & Williams in Laconia and also for the Laconia State School for many years before retiring from New Hampshire Ball Bearing.
He was a life member of the Laconia Rod & Gun Club and enjoyed dancing to country music and old-time rock n’ roll. Henry was generous and kind and was always willing to help. He also liked to hunt and fish, Red Sox baseball and golf.
Henry is survived by his wife, Jean (Riff) Champagne; two sons, David Champagne and his wife, Bonnie, and Michael Malcolm and his wife, Wendy Phillips; two daughters, Peggi Cook and Christine Russell and her husband, Darren; two step-daughters, Holly Bennett and her husband, Henry Gerber, and Rosemarie Brown and her husband, Howard; a brother, Robert Champagne; a sister, Rita Giguere; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by three sisters, Betty Burns, Shirley Bryson and Fay Simone Clark, and a brother, Richard Champagne.
Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in the family lot at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Following the burial, a pot-luck supper will be held at the Laconia Rod & Gun Club, 358 S. Main St., Laconia.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Laconia Rehabilitation Center-Resident Council Fund, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
