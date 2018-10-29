LACONIA — Helga (Pesch) Garger died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at her home, after a short illness, surrounded by her loved ones.
A daughter of the late Maria Wilhelmina (Helten) and Herman Joseph Pesch of Essen, Germany, Helga was born on Feb. 14, 1934, in Syracuse, New York. She graduated from Fayetteville High school in Fayetteville, New York, in 1952, and as a Registered Nurse from LeMoyne School of Nursing in 1955.
In 1958, Helga married Dr. Walter N. Garger, at the time an orthopedic resident at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. From there they moved to New Hampshire, to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic in Hanover, and then to Connecticut, to the Newington Crippled Children’s Hospital. Following residency, they settled in Laconia, where Dr. Garger joined Dr. Howard Hoffman in private practice and later established the Orthopedic Professional Association in Laconia with Dr. Donald Ettelson.
Helga is survived by her brother, Norman Pesch, of Montrose, Colorado, and sisters Rosemarie Bolla Brannon of Seal Beach, California, and Karen Pesch of Rochester, New York; her five children and their families, Deborah Garger Alsofrom and her partner, Crosby Hard, of Burlington, Vermont, Linda Garger Brewer and her partner, Dick Wiggins, of Sanbornton, Karen and Tim Saunders of Gilford, Erich and Angela Garger of Groton, Massachusetts, and Melanie Garger and Chris Madigan of North Andover, Massachusetts. Lovingly known as “Bam,” she is survived by her adored 12 grandchildren, Kaitlin Alsofrom, Chelsea Alsofrom and her husband, Rick Dugan, and Nicholas Alsofrom, Jeremiah and Anastacia Brewer, Rebekah and her husband, Craig Sexton, Patrick and his wife, Keeley Saunders, and Peter Saunders, Brooke and Abby Garger, and Jakob and Molly Madigan; and three great-grandchildren, Weston Brewer Lancaster and Owen and Finn Sexton.
Helga began working at Lakes Region General Hospital in the late 1970s. In 1986, she was among the founders of the Nathan Brody Chemical Dependency Program. In 1993, she earned her master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from Antioch, New England. She continued to work at LRGH with the Nathan Brody Chemical Dependency unit for the next 20 years. Helga has been a grateful friend of Bill W. for the past 44 years.
Helga served as a daily mass communicant at St. Joseph Parish for over 46 years, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for many of those years. Her faith and family were the center of her love and life. She has led by example, embracing the gift of salvation and hope offered by Jesus. Following his example, she embraced her cross and each day rose again. She led many to true freedom by knowing the Lord. Her greatest joy was helping others to find faith in their journey.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Private family burial will be in St. Lambert Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish for Charity Assistance / Chemical Dependency Assistance, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
