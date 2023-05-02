Helena B. Bouffard, 92

LACONIA — Helena B. Bouffard, 92, a resident of Laconia since 2017, passed away Friday, April 28, at the Granite VNA Hospice House surrounded by love.

Born Aug. 11, 1930, in Walpole, Massachusetts, she was the daughter (one of nine children) of Emile and Marie (Fournier) Pelletier. Helena was a 1948 graduate of Walpole High School, then becoming a Capital Airlines stewardess before marrying and becoming a loving mother of six. She moved to Pembroke, to join the love of her life, Lucien Bouffard, before retiring as a lounge manager for Howard Johnson’s Queen City. She proceeded to take in children for daycare, which brought her great joy, before moving to St. Petersburg, Florida, with her husband, several family members and friends.

