LACONIA — Helena B. Bouffard, 92, a resident of Laconia since 2017, passed away Friday, April 28, at the Granite VNA Hospice House surrounded by love.
Born Aug. 11, 1930, in Walpole, Massachusetts, she was the daughter (one of nine children) of Emile and Marie (Fournier) Pelletier. Helena was a 1948 graduate of Walpole High School, then becoming a Capital Airlines stewardess before marrying and becoming a loving mother of six. She moved to Pembroke, to join the love of her life, Lucien Bouffard, before retiring as a lounge manager for Howard Johnson’s Queen City. She proceeded to take in children for daycare, which brought her great joy, before moving to St. Petersburg, Florida, with her husband, several family members and friends.
Helena was very active in her community and world. She was an auxiliary member of the VFW, AMVETS and the American Legion. Helena was AMVETS (St. Petersburg) Woman of the Year in 2014, recognized for sending gift packages overseas to our military and supporting disabled veterans. Helena was very charitable, sending love to St. Jude’s, Doctors Without Borders, Alzheimer’s Research, St Joseph’s Indian and Food for the Poor, just to name a few that are close to her heart.
Besides her parents, Helena was predeceased by her husband, Lucien Bouffard; two sons, Steven Button and Alan Button; stepson, Darren Bouffard; four siblings, Omer (Linola) Pelletier, Raymond (Phyllis) Pelletier, Roland (Muriel) Pelletier, Florence (Arthur) Simoni; brothers-in-law, Ken Smith and Peter Straehl; and many other family and friends she held very dear.
Helena is survived by her daughter, Kelli Towle (Michael Duhaime) of Laconia, Anthony (Carleen) Button of Walkon Minnisota, Howard Button and Bryan Button both of Manchester, Kenneth(Janice) Button of Hudson, Florida, as well her daughter-in-laws, Jodi Button, Debbie Button and Doris Button; and her son-in-law, Glenn Towle. She also leaves her husband’s children, Michael Bouffard of Pembroke, Ronald (June) Bouffard of Comstock, Michigan, Patricia (Brad) Plant of Concord, and David (Evelyn) Bouffard of Allenstown. She is also survived by her siblings, Francis (Joanne) Pelletier of Dover, Claire Pelletier of Walpole, Massachusetts, Rose Straehl of Laconia, Theresa Smith of Fort Mohave, Arizona; and her brother-in-law, Maurice (Dorothy) Bouffard; as well as 25 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, who always had a very special place in her heart; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Helena loved fiercely, having many sons, daughters and grandchildren from other mothers, believing that family are friends you find along the way.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. in The Roan Family Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m., in St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helena’s memory may be sent to her local food pantry, LRVC, 175 Mechanic St., Laconia, NH 03246 or online at LakesRegionVineyard.org. Specify Food Pantry with your donation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.