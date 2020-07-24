Helen Murphy passed away June 12, 2020.
She was born in Corona, Queens, NYC, on February 23, 1933, during the great depression. One of five siblings, she married her childhood sweetheart, Raymond Peters, and had three boys — Ken, Bob and Joe Peters of New Hampshire, North Carolina and New York currently. She had 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren — 20+ and counting.
Always known for her great smile, she could light up a room with her warm and cheerful demeanor.
She survived three husbands and spent the last seven years near her oldest son, Ken, in New Hampshire, to enjoy her final years.
Anyone who knew Helen found her to be a solid friend, generous and kind, but also with a spine of steel in her convictions.
A private burial alongside Raymond, her first husband, will be held at Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH, on July 25, 10 a.m., to honor her life and legacy of love. May you rest in peace Mom, knowing that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will receive you into His Kingdom where there is no more sorrow or tears.
