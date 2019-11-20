LACONIA — Helen Moore Cryan, 93, of Paugus Park Road, died on Nov. 12, 2019, at Laconia Rehabilitation Center.
Helen was born on Aug. 2, 1926, in Bellows Falls, Vermont, daughter of the late John Joseph and Agnes (Driscoll) Moore.
Helen worked for the Laconia school system for 20 years and then went on to work for Stafford Oil Company for 32 years before retiring at the age of 90.
Helen was a member of the Laconia Country Club for more than 30 years, serving on the board of directors for 10 of those years, and was treasurer of Winnipesaukee Water Ski Association. She enjoyed knitting and book clubs and was a huge fan of the Red Sox and the Celtics.
Helen was a kind and loving woman who welcomed countless numbers of people into her home on the lake. She adored and cherished her grandson, Travis, and will be missed and treasured by endless numbers of people. Helen touched everyone who crossed her path and will be remembered always.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Cryan Knowlton; a son, Robert Cryan; a grandson, Travis Knowlton; seven nieces; and three nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, John C. Cryan; a daughter, Jayne Cryan Stroshine; two sisters, Margaret Summers and Catherine Davis; and a brother, John Moore.
Services will be in the spring of 2020.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
