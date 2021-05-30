LACONIA — Helen Moore Cryan, 93, of Paugus Park Road, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Laconia Rehabilitation Center, Laconia.
Helen was born on August 2, 1926 in Bellows Falls, VT, daughter to the late John Joseph and Agnes (Driscoll) Moore.
Helen worked for the Laconia School System for 20 years and then went on to work for Stafford Oil Company for 32 years before retiring at the age of 90.
Helen was a member of the Laconia Country Club for over 30 years being on the Board of Directors for 10 of those years and was Treasurer of Winnipesaukee Water Ski Association. She enjoyed knitting and book clubs and was a huge fan of the Red Sox and the Celtics.
Helen was a kind and loving woman who welcomed countless amounts of people into her home on the lake. She adored and cherished her grandson, Travis and will be missed and treasured by endless amounts of people. Helen touched everyone who crossed her path and will be remembered always.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Cryan Knowlton; a son, Robert Cryan; a grandson, Travis Knowlton; seven nieces and three nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, John C. Cryan; a daughter, Jayne Cryan Stroshine; two sisters, Margaret Summers and Catherine Davis; and a brother, John Moore.
Social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, 1345 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.