BRISTOL — Helen K. Wescott, 88, died Monday, May 1, after a period of declining health. She was born in Abington, Massachusetts, the daughter of Russell and Sonja (Nilsson) Kennett. She grew up in Sherburn, Massachusetts and graduated from Dover High School in Massachusetts. Helen went on to earn her nursing degree, and finished her career caring for students as a nurse at Plymouth State University, retiring in 2000.
Helen and her late husband Fred raised their family in Japan, Marlborough, Connecticut, Rochester, Massachusetts, and Bridgewater. They were an avid skiing family and were known to spend much of their winter time on the slopes. Helen would fill her time in fairer weather walking and hiking. Being in her kitchen was a favorite pastime, cooking to share her dishes with others. She spent her last years in the Waterville area enjoying the beauty of the white mountains.
Family members include three daughters, Sunny Wescott Cox (husband John Cox) of Rome, Georgia; Holly Wescott (husband Alan D. Rice) of Ashfield, Massachusetts; Wendy Wescott Smith (husband Randy Smith) of Bristol; eight grandchildren, J. Alex (wife Bridgette Miller), Jade E. & Samanda Cox; Madison J. (wife Vida) and Dean Cripps; Gavan Rice; Wescott A. (wife Kathryn) and Riley Smith; five great grandchildren: Silas and Ryo Cripps; Elouise, Walter, and Sawyer Smith; and cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Fred Wescott Sr.; and son, Fred Wescott Jr.
A celebration of life will be held July 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Bristol United Church of Christ, 15 Church St., Bristol.
